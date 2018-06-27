NEW YORK (WABC) --Heather O'Rourke's 'Turkey Cheeseball' See the recipe below.
Ingredients
2 8oz pkgs of cream cheese, softened
2 Tablespoons minced onion
1/2 tablespoon minced green bell pepper
1 tsp salt
1/2 tsp garlic powder
1/2 tsp onion powder
Fig Jelly
Cucumbers
Mini carrots
For Decorating
pretzel sticks
whopper candy
beef jerky stick
candy eyes
candy corn
chocolate icing or melted chocolate
Directions
1. Mix all ingredients together until well combined, I used my Kitchen Aid stand mixer. With damp hands roll the mixture into a ball and then roll in. Wrap it in wax paper and put it in the fridge for a day or two to firm it up a bit.
2. Make the turkey's neck and face: Take a stick of beef jerky and "glue" a whopper candy on top with melted chocolate or icing. Melt chocolate and put it into a plastic bag and then clip the end - the chocolate will glue the head onto the beef jerky, then create the face with candy corn and the candy eyes using the melted chocolate. I used mini marshmallows and use a sharpie to make the eye balls, but you can also use a piece of chocolate. Then attach the nose and eyes also with the chocolate. Put this in the fridge for a day or two.
Decorate: I added fig jelly to make the cheeseball salty and sweet. To make the turkey "feathers" stick your pretzel sticks into the back 1/2 of the cheese ball, then add your crackers (I used Ritz Flips because they are oval shaped). I also added veggies for those with gluten allergies.
Check out the video above to see how Heather O'Rourke makes 'Turkey Cheeseball'
