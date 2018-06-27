Heather O'Rourke's 'Turkey Cheeseball' See the recipe below.2 8oz pkgs of cream cheese, softened2 Tablespoons minced onion1/2 tablespoon minced green bell pepper1 tsp salt1/2 tsp garlic powder1/2 tsp onion powderFig JellyCucumbersMini carrotspretzel stickswhopper candybeef jerky stickcandy eyescandy cornchocolate icing or melted chocolate1. Mix all ingredients together until well combined, I used my Kitchen Aid stand mixer. With damp hands roll the mixture into a ball and then roll in. Wrap it in wax paper and put it in the fridge for a day or two to firm it up a bit.2. Make the turkey's neck and face: Take a stick of beef jerky and "glue" a whopper candy on top with melted chocolate or icing. Melt chocolate and put it into a plastic bag and then clip the end - the chocolate will glue the head onto the beef jerky, then create the face with candy corn and the candy eyes using the melted chocolate. I used mini marshmallows and use a sharpie to make the eye balls, but you can also use a piece of chocolate. Then attach the nose and eyes also with the chocolate. Put this in the fridge for a day or two.Decorate: I added fig jelly to make the cheeseball salty and sweet. To make the turkey "feathers" stick your pretzel sticks into the back 1/2 of the cheese ball, then add your crackers (I used Ritz Flips because they are oval shaped). I also added veggies for those with gluten allergies.Check out the video above to see how Heather O'Rourke makes 'Turkey Cheeseball'