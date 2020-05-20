CRANFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- As businesses across the country adjust to stay afloat, New Jersey farms are not the exception, transforming their local shops to provide customers and employees with a safe and socially distant environment.
"You have to either adapt or you're going to be out of business," said Kurt Alstede, owner of Alstede Farms.
In addition to their curbside pickup and delivery options, farms like Alstede Farms and Dreyer Farms are also providing their employees with personal protective equipment and plexiglass shielded registers to guarantee everyone's safety.
"I have to do everything I can to keep this farm safe," said Jessica Dreyer, co-owner of Dreyer Farms.
Inevitably, the business has skyrocketed across local retail farms throughout New Jersey, as customers opt for local produce in a safe and open environment.
"The retail markets that have been up and running, a lot of them have seen increased business. But we will see an impact if restaurants aren't fully opened or if the volume is going to be down," said Ed Wengryn, a research associate at the New Jersey Farm Bureau.
The future may be uncertain, but Alstede and Dreyer are both ready to adapt and adjust their farms despite the challenges that may arise.
"We're going to adapt. We are changing this around as things develop but that's also what farmers do, we pivot and adapt to the market," said Dreyer.
----------
Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Local New Jersey farms adjust and thrive amid global pandemic
Related topics:
food & drinknew jerseycranfordfarm to tablecoronavirus new york citycommunity journalistcoronavirus new jerseycoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus newarkcoronavirus pandemicpandemiccoronavirus new yorkfarmers marketfruitcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19organicvegetablefarmer’s marketsfarmingoriginals
food & drinknew jerseycranfordfarm to tablecoronavirus new york citycommunity journalistcoronavirus new jerseycoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus newarkcoronavirus pandemicpandemiccoronavirus new yorkfarmers marketfruitcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19organicvegetablefarmer’s marketsfarmingoriginals
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More