Neighborhood Eats celebrates Cinco de Mayo at Estrellita Poblano

Estrellita Poblana serves the food of Puebla, Mexico as well as dishes from all over the country. Kiki and Leonardo Gonzalez opened it in 1999, in Castle Hill section of the Bronx where Leonard spent much of his life after moving from Puebla.They started with a grocery store featuring Mexican specialties, but the snacks and meals they served in the back took hold. Estrellita Poblana also has a sister restaurant on Arthur Avenue.You might not know if from the cooking, but Kiki is Greek. She fell in love with Mexican cuisine after meeting Leonardo and she learned to cook it as well as he does.You'll find specialties like cochinita pebil, mole poblano, bistec Estrellita and molcajete estrellita.They serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, and the Mariachis play on weekends.5-6 pounds pork butt (trimmed but with some fat remaining)2 oz achiote paste20 peeled garlic cloves1 3 inch piece Mexican cinnamon1 tablespoons whole allspice berries2 tablespoons Mexican oregano1 tablespoons whole cumin seeds2 tablespoons whole black peppers1 tablespoon whole clovescup apple cider vinegar1.5 cup fresh bitter orange juice2 tablespoons seasoned salt1 large red onion sliced15 whole bay leafs1 pound banana leaves(Mix together)3 large red onions sliced8 fresh habanero chiles sliced2 cups fresh bitter orange juice1/5 cup white vinegarSalt1. Make several one inch deep cuts on fat side of the pork to allow the marinate to penetrate.Season with seasoned salt.2. Preheat oven to 350F3. In a blender combine achiote, garlic, cinnamon, allspice, oregano, cumin seeds, black peppercorns, cloves, vinegar & orange juice until it's a smooth paste4. Toast the banana leaves to get them more pliable. Line the bottom of a heavy roasting pan with of the banana leaves. They should overlap the pan on all sides.5. Place half of the sliced onions & whole bay leafs on bottom of pan.6. Place the pork into the pan fat side up. Pour marinade over the pork and cover with the remaining onion slices & bay leafs.7. Fold in the banana leaves over the meat and than secure tightly with aluminum foil.8. Bake at 350 for 3-4 hours until fork tender.9. Allow to cool for 20 minutes10. Spoon off some of the fat and serve with its juices on a banana leaf. Top with pickled habanero onionsEnjoy with hot corn tortillas!!----------