CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- It's a cafe and bar in Brooklyn - where everybody knows your name but the food and drinks go above and beyond what you'd expect at your local hangout.'Hunky Dory' gets its name from a David Bowie album, and that is where the cool factor begins. They are environmentally conscious and big on making sure nothing goes to waste.'Hunky Dory' is located at 747 Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights.Claire Sprouse was aiming for the kind of restaurant where you can linger alone or with friends."Everybody goes and shops at the same grocery stores, drinks coffee at the same places, and we wanted to add to that list of hubs for the neighborhood," she said.Sprouse's background is in beverages, but there is a big commitment to the food under Chef Kirstyn Brewer. Both believe in sustainability in ways that aren't so obvious."Our bread pudding is made only from leftover bread and pastries, milk solids and milk punch that (Sprouse) makes," says Chef Brewer.QUALITY CONTROL POINTS2 cups Caramelized onions2 cups Mayonnaise1 cup Sour Cream2 cups Cream Cheese1/4 cup Lemon Juice1 cup Charred Scallions4 tablespoons Worcestershire Sauce1 tablespoon Black Pepper2 tablespoons HD Hot SauceTt Kosher Salt3 Tablespoons Onion Dip1 Tablespoon Roasted Cippolini Onions1 teaspoon Toasted Pumpkin Seeds2 teaspoons Chopped Tangerine Segments1/4 teaspoon Passion Fruit1/4 teaspoon Pumpkin Seed Oil1/4 teaspoon Toasted Fennel SeedsTt Sea Salt1. Pulse everything for the onion dip in the food processor until very smooth. Season to taste.2. Top dip with the plating ingredients and serve with fresh potato chips