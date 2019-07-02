food

Subway teaming up with Halo Top Creamery to start selling low-calorie milkshakes

Subway is teaming up with dessert company Halo Top Creamery to provide even healthier menu items for its customers.

The sandwich chain announced the partnership yesterday.

For a limited time, you'll be able to get Halo Top low-calorie milkshakes at a thousand Subway restaurants across the country.

The 16-ounce shakes come in Vanilla, Chocolate, and Strawberry and will have 350 calories or less.

Subway will serve them from July 22nd through September 4th.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodsubwaydesserts
FOOD
Trader Joe's, Green Giant fresh vegetables recalled over Listeria
'Chef in the Garden' teaches kids about healthy eating
Report: Some women agreeing to dates just for free meal
"Mad Scientist" in Texas Creates Edible MAGIC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bag of human bones found hanging at NJ snack stand
Nike cancels 'Betsy Ross flag' shoes after Kaepernick voices concerns: WSJ
Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dies at 27, team announces
Woman licks inside of ice cream tub, returns it to freezer in viral video
Trader Joe's, Green Giant fresh vegetables recalled over Listeria
86-year-old man charged in NJ retirement community murder
Police: NJ carjacking suspect chased, caught by good Samaritans
Show More
Police: Teen shot in schoolyard may be linked to cab robberies
Groups of girls attack other girls at SI mall, patrols stepped up
2 men shot by police in NJ while allegedly setting off fireworks
NJ governor to sign 'Jake's Law' expanding medical pot program
Man sues Hardee's, says he didn't get enough Hash Rounds
More TOP STORIES News