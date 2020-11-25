Food & Drink

Thanksgiving recipes: From turkey to pumpkin pie by the Eyewitness News chefs

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Looking for some last-minute ideas for your Thanksgiving feast? The Eyewitness News chefs have some ideas for this year's smaller gatherings.

If you're looking to experiment with a different method of cooking your Thanksgiving turkey, we've got you covered. Check out 5 ways to cook a turkey here.

Christopher Clem from Butterball Turkey has some tips on how to make the perfect turkey for Thanksgiving.



Lucy Yang cooks up a wonderful Fall pasta for cozy dinners at home or to get you ready for the holiday season!

Sandy Kenyon shows an easy, cool cranberry recipe that anyone can make in a microwave: no oven required!

Glam Lab's Jo Trupp steps out of the beauty world and into the kitchen for a quick and easy (yet delicious) "healthy" butternut squash mac and cheese!

Candace McCowan whips up her favorite homemade dark chocolate turtle brownies!

Eyewitness News' CeFaan Kim tries a pumpkin pie recipe and eventually needs some help from his wife to finish it!

Community Journalist Miguel Amaya bakes a "Cinnamon Roll Apple Rose Tart" for your next holiday gathering!

What do you do when you when your family gets tired of all those leftovers? Mike Marza's Bar-B-Que Turkey Pizza!

You can find more recipes from the Eyewitness News Chefs at abc7ny.com/holidayrecipes.

MORE: How to carve a turkey like a pro
Ric Romero shows us how to carve a turkey like a pro. (From the archives)

