Thanksgiving recipes: From turkey to pumpkin pie by the Eyewitness News chefs

If you're looking to experiment with a different method of cooking your Thanksgiving turkey, we've got you covered. Check out 5 ways to cook a turkey here.
Lucy Yang cooks up a wonderful Fall pasta for cozy dinners at home or to get you ready for the holiday season!
Sandy Kenyon shows an easy, cool cranberry recipe that anyone can make in a microwave: no oven required!
Glam Lab's Jo Trupp steps out of the beauty world and into the kitchen for a quick and easy (yet delicious) "healthy" butternut squash mac and cheese!
Candace McCowan whips up her favorite homemade dark chocolate turtle brownies!
Eyewitness News' CeFaan Kim tries a pumpkin pie recipe and eventually needs some help from his wife to finish it!
Community Journalist Miguel Amaya bakes a "Cinnamon Roll Apple Rose Tart" for your next holiday gathering!
What do you do when you when your family gets tired of all those leftovers? Mike Marza's Bar-B-Que Turkey Pizza!
