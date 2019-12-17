Candace McCowan's homemade dark chocolate fudgy turtle brownies

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Candace McCowan whips up her favorite homemade dark chocolate turtle brownies!
Ingredients
1 Cup Chocolate Chips
1 Stick Butter
3 Eggs
1 Cup Sugar
1 1/4 All-Purpose Flour
1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract
1/4 Teaspoon Baking Powder
1/2 Cup Walnut
12 Kraft Caramels
Directions
1. Mix chocolate chips and butter in a pan on the stove on low heat and melt
2. Take off heat and add 3 eggs to mix one at a time and mix well
3. Add dry ingredients and mix well
4. Grease baking pan
5. Pour brownie mix into baking pan
6. Add chunks of chocolate chips and walnuts on top of the mix
7. Preheat oven to 350 degrees
8. Bake brownies 20-25 minutes
9. Unwrap caramels and place in a bowl - melt in the microwave for a minute
10. Drizzle caramel sauce on brownies
Add toppings of your choice and enjoy!
For more of your favorite ABC7NY talent cooking their delicious recipes, visit our Holiday Recipes page!
