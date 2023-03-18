Police seek suspect accused of forcibly touching woman at subway station in Mott Haven

Officials say the suspect is described as being 5'8, approximately 180 pounds, and is believed to be in his 20s.

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police in the Bronx are looking for a man accused of forcibly touching a 19-year-old woman.

Officials say the assault took place on Wednesday at around 5:45 p.m., when a man grabbed the victim's breast on a 6 train near the 138th Street stop.

The suspect followed the woman as she got off the subway and onto a different train, and then again as she left the station and walked toward an apartment building, authorities said.

Officials say the suspect is described as being 5'8, approximately 180 pounds, and is believed to be in his 20s.

No arrests have been made.

