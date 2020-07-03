4th of july

Vault: Big Hair, Big Fireworks! July 4th In NYC during the '80s

By Eyewitness News Vault Archivists
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Fourth of July in 2020 will be unlike any other, so we at the Eyewitness News Vault decided to look back at the more carefree Independence Days of the 1980s.

Eyewitness News captured these incredible celebrations of yore, and we've included a handful between 1984 to 1989.

One of them was 1987, when the hottest ticket in town was along the FDR Drive to see the fireworks that were celebrating the 200th anniversary of the Constitution.

The theme of the event was "We the People." For half an hour, New Yorkers gathered to watch the beautiful lights, listen to music, and dance the night away.

"Fantastic," said a New Yorker who stood in line for hours waiting to see the fireworks. "I've never seen something more gorgeous in all my life."

But there are many more magical moments in this video, which you can watch above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citynew jersey4th of julyvaultnew york4th of july eventjuly 4th
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
4TH OF JULY
Long Island beaches draw a crowd for 4th of July weekend
Everything to know about Nathan's hot dog contest 2020
July 4th flyover: How to watch in NYC
Where will Macy's 4th of July fireworks happen tonight?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed by train after intervening in fight at Harlem station
New COVID cases in NY top 900 for first time in 3 weeks
31 MLB players, 7 staff test positive for COVID-19
NYC shootings: No end in sight to dramatic rise in gun violence
Long Island beaches draw a crowd for 4th of July weekend
NYC Black business owners allege discrimination from city, state
Victim of disturbing robbery in NYC describes the attack
Show More
July 4th flyover: How to watch in NYC
Where to find fireworks and 4th of July events and what got canceled
Where will Macy's 4th of July fireworks happen tonight?
AccuWeather: 4th of July forecast
Gruesome details show how soldier may have been killed
More TOP STORIES News