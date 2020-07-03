Vault: Big Hair, Big Fireworks! July 4th In NYC during the '80s

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Fourth of July in 2020 will be unlike any other, so we at the Eyewitness News Vault decided to look back at the more carefree Independence Days of the 1980s.Eyewitness News captured these incredible celebrations of yore, and we've included a handful between 1984 to 1989.One of them was 1987, when the hottest ticket in town was along the FDR Drive to see the fireworks that were celebrating the 200th anniversary of the Constitution.The theme of the event was "We the People." For half an hour, New Yorkers gathered to watch the beautiful lights, listen to music, and dance the night away."Fantastic," said a New Yorker who stood in line for hours waiting to see the fireworks. "I've never seen something more gorgeous in all my life."But there are many more magical moments in this video, which you can watch above.