ABC7 Unite: Photographers offer free headshots to 10K unemployed Americans

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Portrait photographers will take headshots of 10,000 unemployed Americans on Wednesday, free of charge.The single-day initiative, called 10,000 Headshots, will take place at various locations across the country and it is open to anyone who is currently unemployed.The professional headshots are can be used with resumes and to post to job sites such as LinkedIn.According to LinkedIn, people who include headshots receive 21 times more profile views and nine times more "connection" requests.More than 200 Headshot photographers will participate across all 50 states, creating pop-up studios at Brookfield properties retail locations.There will be four locations in New York, three locations in New Jersey and two in Connecticut.All headshots will be taken with social distancing and safety measures observed.Anyone who would like to take advantage of the initiative must pre-register before showing up.