Terrifying moments on an Australian freeway were captured on camera.Dash-cam video captured the moment a freeway sign crushed a moving car in Melbourne on Tuesday.The car's roof caved in, injuring the 53-year-old driver. She was taken to the hospital with neck injuries. She is expected to survive.Transportation officials say they checked the sign the day before and had no idea this was going to happen.Crews are now double checking similar signs.