Brian Laundrie's father asked to join in search in connection with Gabby Petito case

By Eyewitness News
Laundrie's father asked to help with search for son in Petito case

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Brian Laundrie's father has now been asked to join in the search for his son in connection with the Gabby Petito case.

Law enforcement wants Chris Laundrie to direct them within the Carlton Reserve to a spot where he claims Brian might be hiding.


The trip was supposed to take place Wednesday, but the Laundrie family attorney says police postponed it.

"Chris Laundrie was asked to assist law enforcement in their search for Brian at the preserve today. Since the preserve has been closed to the public Chris has not been able to look for Brian in the only place Chris and Roberta believe Brian may be. Unfortunately, North Port police had to postpone Chris' involvement but Chris and Roberta are hopeful there will be another opportunity to assist," Steven Bertolino said in a statement.

On Wednesday, law enforcement combed the Carlton Reserve, a nearly 25,000-acre preserve in Sarasota County, Florida.

Bertolino also recently confirmed that Brian flew home to Florida and then back to Utah, in the middle of the couple's road trip.
The attorney says Brian went to Florida to obtain some items and close a storage unit, leaving his fiancee alone out west.


Laundrie returned to Utah on August 23, four days before Petito was last seen alive. Petito, 22, was found dead in Wyoming on September 19.

Laundrie's trip back to the Tampa area came five days after he and Petito were stopped by police in Moab, Utah when witnesses reported the couple was engaged in a domestic violence incident in Moab.

The attorney for his family says that his parents last saw him on September 13 and not the following day, as they originally told police.
They say he went to go on a hike at the nearby Carlton Reserve.

The clarification came after further communication with the FBI.


"The Laundries were basing the date Brian left on their recollection of certain events. Upon further communication with the FBI and confirmation of the Mustang being at the Laundrie residence on Wednesday, September 15, we now believe the day Brian left to hike in the preserve was Monday, September 13," Bertolino said.

RELATED | Gabby Petito disappearance timeline: What we know
Gabby Petito was traveling with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, in a cargo van the two had outfitted as a makeshift recreational vehicle for a months-long cross-country road trip when she mysteriously disappeared.



