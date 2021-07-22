14 charged in gun violence crackdown as New Jersey authorities seize weapons, drugs

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- The latest efforts by New Jersey authorities to reduce gun violence have led to charges against 14 members of a major gang-led drug ring in Paterson.

They also announced they took guns and large-capacity magazines off the streets.

It's the result of an eight-month investigation by the Division of Criminal Justice Gangs & Organized Crime Bureau and the Paterson Police Department Narcotics Unit.

After one of the gang members was shot, detectives listened through a tapped phone as another was recorded saying, "People want war, so we're going to have war."



At least two people were shot as a result of the conflict.

Ten men are in custody and four are being sought on arrest warrants for racketeering, promoting organized street crime, and weapons and drugs charges.

"This operation is yet another example of our partnership with the Paterson Police Department and demonstrates our commitment to the residents of this section of Paterson, who live with the daily threat of being caught in the crossfire of rival drug sets," Division of Criminal Justice Director Lyndsay V. Ruotolo said.

