Robbers threaten attendant, steal 2 cars at Washington Heights garage in Manhattan

Video shows one of the men threaten a parking garage attendant with a gun.
It happened Sunday at 8 a.m. on West 181 Street in Washington Heights.
Police say the men then stole the worker's wallet and phone before grabbing the keys for a parked blue 2015 Mercedes Benz and a 2014 black BMW 335i xDrive (PA Plate: RR6B32).
They drove off in those stolen cars.
No one was hurt.
Anyone with information in regard to the whereabouts of the individuals or vehicles is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
