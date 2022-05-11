weather or not

Make your thumb greener: 'Weather or Not,' gardening edition

By Lee Goldberg and Alex Dierckman
Make your thumb greener: 'Weather or Not,' gardening edition

New York (WABC) -- After a chilly start, we're starting to see sustained spring weather, and that means it's time to start thinking about your garden.

If you need help making your thumb a little greener, you've come to the right place. In this episode of "Weather or Not," Lee Goldberg interviews David Epstein, who is a highly regarded meteorologist and horticulturist who is also a gardener's best friend.

He runs the indispensable gardening website Growing Wisdom, and he's put together a cheat sheet for gardeners.

What should you plant now? What should you have already planted? What mistakes can you avoid to make sure you enjoy a harvest bounty later this year? How is climate change impacting gardening? Why you should know your plant hardiness zone, and why it may have changed, expanding your options for what you can grow?

Be sure to watch the video, and then run out to your backyard, your window sill, wherever you grow your plants, and start putting all this great advice to work for you and your green friends.
