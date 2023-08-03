'General Hospital' original episode preempted because of ABC News Special Report

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The original episode of "General Hospital" that was scheduled to air Thursday, August 3 was preempted because of ABC News coverage of the indictment of former President Donald Trump on charges that he worked to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Thursday's show will air overnight at 3:07 a.m.

With more than 15,000 episodes and counting, "General Hospital" is the longest-running daytime drama in American TV history.

Recently, the cast of the ABC soap opera came together to celebrate the show's 60th anniversary. "General Hospital," which takes place in the fictional town of Port Charles, originally premiered on April 1, 1963.

The show's longevity is arguably exemplified by the generations of diverse cast members who have become part of the GH family.

"General Hospital" normally airs Monday through Friday on ABC. You can also stream the most recent episodes on Hulu.