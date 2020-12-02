coronavirus new york city

Staten Island bar that declared itself 'autonomous zone' shut down, GM arrested

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- Sheriff's deputies are taking extraordinary measures in an ongoing battle with the owners of a Staten Island bar.

Mac's Public House on Lincoln Avenue still has its windows plastered with signs calling it an "autonomous zone," but now the sheriff's office is in control.

Crowds shouted at deputies as they led the restaurant's general manager out in handcuffs.

Danny Presti was arrested after repeated warnings to stop serving customers indoors.

Wednesday morning, the attorney representing Mac's Public House told Eyewitness News the charges included disorderly conduct along with civil fines.

"And I can assure everybody there wasn't a person in the place that was disorderly, disrespectful, or not courteous," said Louis Gelormino, attorney.

Mac's Public House is located in Grant City, a coronavirus hot spot, and with hospitalizations surging, Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered indoor dining suspended there.
But business owners are suffering and desperate.

"This man was arrested for trying to earn a living and trying to pay his taxes, that is insanity," said Leticia Remauro, Candidate for Staten Island Borough President.

"This is disgusting, this is selective enforcement, this is unconstitutional," a community activist said.
On Wednesday morning, the buildings department returned to the pub which plans to stay closed while they figure out their next steps.

For days, management had been thumbing their nose at the restrictions.

In fact, just before thanksgiving co-owner Keith McAlarney, who was not arrested, spoke with Eyewitness News about his very public act of defiance.

"What happens when the health department or police come in and try to shut you down?" Eyewitness News had asked.

"Guess we're going to end up finding out. At this point, we will be respectful to any worker that comes in here, as they will be respectful to us. But we will not recognize any agency coming in here to tell us how to run our business. We will be doing business as usual," he said.

Right now business as usual means outdoor dining only following the governor's orders, and no indoor service.

Protesters say they plan to come back Wednesday night.

COVID NEWS: 'Irrelevant': Cuomo reacts to Supreme Court religious restrictions ruling
