Staten Island bar that declared itself 'autonomous zone' skirting shutdown by not charging customers

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- The Staten Island bar that declared itself an autonomous zone is testing a new tactic in hopes of staying open.Mac's Public House has stopped charging customers. Instead, the owners say everything is free, but they are asking for donations.The business continues to defy shutdown orders that took effect for the neighborhood on Wednesday.Since then, the state revoked the pub's liquor license, and the sheriff has issued fines.As for the idea of labeling the pub an 'autonomous zone,' the owners got the idea from activists in Seattle.