Protesters in Nassau County to demand Santos release tax returns

"He is the biggest fraud in modern political history in this country," said legislator Joshua Lafazan.

BETHPAGE, Nassau County (WABC) -- The twists keep coming in the scandal surrounding embattled Congressman George Santos.

In Nassau County Thursday, a group of voters will call for Santos to release his tax returns.

The demonstration, to be led by Nassau County legislator Joshua Lafazan, is set for 11 a.m. at the IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center in Bethpage.

It comes amid questions surrounding revisions to the congressman's campaign funding documents.

The campaign's newly listed treasurer says he does not work for Santos, despite the fact that some fundraising committees that work with Santos notified the government that Santos has a new treasurer.

Thomas Datwyler says the documents were signed without his consent.

The revelation comes as controversy swirls around the source of Santos' campaign funds.

He initially indicated the money was self-funded, but a new filing made Tuesday does not indicate where at least $625,000 dollars came from.

Federal campaign finance laws require that to be disclosed.

Santos responded to the controversy on camera.

"Sir, let's make it very clear: I don't amend anything, I don't touch any of my FEC stuff, right?" he told a reporter. "So don't be disingenuous and report that I did, because you know that every campaign hires fiduciaries."

"It is not normal to have a member of Congress so caught up in keeping himself out of jail, that he's unable to actually serve the district in which he was elected to represent," said Lafazan. "He is the biggest fraud in modern political history in this country."

Meantime, outrage continues on Capitol Hill.

Democrats and some republicans have called for Santos to resign following the series of lies uncovered about his identity and resume.

But despite calls for him to step down, Santos has been given seats on two low-level committees.

