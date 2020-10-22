Cash toll collection returning to George Washington Bridge, Lincoln Tunnel

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Cash toll collection will be returning to the Lincoln Tunnel and George Washington Bridge, but on a temporary basis, the Port Authority announced Thursday.Approximately 100 toll collectors will be back on duty for the next 18 months beginning Monday, October 26, as construction continues to transition both crossings from older tolling systems to more sophisticated, modern, all-electronic tolling technology.To ensure the safety of the toll collectors at these crossings, all workspaces such as booth interiors and common areas will receive enhanced cleanings.Employees will also receive PPE and disinfectants to use while in their booths.Cash toll collection at the Lincoln Tunnel and George Washington Bridge will cease permanently by mid-2022, when the construction and installation of new tolling technology is expected to be completed.At the Holland Tunnel, cash toll collection ended March 22, and the tunnel will remain cashless permanently as the installation of the modern technology will be completed in the next 60 days.The Port Authority upgraded to an all-electronic tolling system, which uses overhead gantries in place of toll lanes and booths, at the Bayonne Bridge in February 2017, at the Outerbridge Crossing in April 2019, and at the Goethals Bridge in September 2019.Any discount programs that require in-person administration by toll attendants, such as the carpool discount program, will be reinstated at the upper level of the George Washington Bridge and the Lincoln Tunnel while those toll booths are staffed.E-ZPass customers continue to benefit from various discounts by using tags registered in New York and New Jersey.----------