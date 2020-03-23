Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: Cash tolls suspended on GWB, Lincoln and Holland Tunnels

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Port Authority has suspended cash tolls for the George Washington Bridge and the Lincoln and Holland tunnels.

This action comes after emergency orders were issued from New York and New Jersey shutting down all non- essential businesses.

Those tolls became cashless as of 9:00 on Sunday night.

Drivers without an EZ Pass will have a bill sent to them by mail and there will be no additional fees.

