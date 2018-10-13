U.S. & WORLD

Georgia monument honoring Revolutionary War major general defaced with googly eyes

EMBED </>More Videos

Googly eyes appeared Thursday on a statue of Nathanael Greene, a Revolutionary War major general who served with George Washington, in Savannah, Georgia, according to the city. (City of Savannah/Facebook)

Danny Clemens
SAVANNAH, Ga. --
Authorities in Georgia are on the hunt for the vandal who defaced a historic monument with a pair of googly eyes.

The City of Savannah wrote on Facebook that the googly eyes appeared Thursday on a statue of Nathanael Greene, a Revolutionary War major general who served with George Washington. The nearly 200-year-old monument marks the area where Greene's remains lie in repose, according to the Georgia Historical Society.

While the googly eyes might seem like a harmless prank, the city wasn't impressed.

"It may look funny but harming our historic monuments and public property is no laughing matter, in fact, it's a crime," the city wrote on Facebook.



Those responsible could face a misdemeanor criminal trespass charge, according to local media reports. If damage to the monument exceeds $500, the perpetrators could instead face a felony charge.

Despite the city's stern warning, its Facebook page was flooded with jokes about the googly eyes. One commenter lamented that the monument was "vandaleyesed," and another asked when the "Googly-Eyed Statue Festival" would take place.

Anybody with information about the crime is asked to contact the Savannah Police Department.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldvandalismhistorybizarrestatueGeorgia
U.S. & WORLD
Funeral held for 4 sisters killed in upstate limo crash
Hurricane Michael death toll at least 17: Remembering the victims
Trump celebrates return of American pastor from Turkey
Uber, Lyft to offer free or discounted rides during Election Day
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
1 dead after plane crashes in water off Long Island coast
Florida woman says she fatally stabbed husband after tripping on rug
Man slashed in face on Manhattan street
2-year-old mauled to death by family's dog
3 arrested after fight following NYC Republican club event
Trump celebrates return of American pastor from Turkey
Man wanted for exposing himself to 2 teens in Brooklyn
Funeral held for 4 sisters killed in upstate limo crash
Show More
Neighbors question why 'Cornerstore Caroline' accused young boy of grabbing her
Thief steals $1K painting from Bronx building
Head of LI school union charged with stealing $90K in dues
Bronx parents: School bus aide punched son who has autism
Police: 11 baby bodies found in closed funeral home
More News