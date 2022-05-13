Suffolk County police to release 911 calls from unsolved Gilgo Beach murder

On Friday, Suffolk County police will release 911 calls linked to the unsolved murder of Shannan Gilbert.
Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison will release three calls, including one made by Gilbert herself on the night she disappeared in March 2010.
In the call, she says, "They're trying to kill me."
Gilbert is one of ten women whose remains were found at Gilgo Beach
Last month, investigators released new video and images of another victim.
The last known surveillance video of Megan Waterman was recorded at the Holiday Inn Express in Hauppauge in June 2010.
Suffolk County Police say Waterman stayed at the hotel for a few days before leaving to meet with her killer. Her remains were found six months later.
ALSO READ | Suffolk County police release new footage from unsolved Gilgo Beach murders
The new videos and photos are also available at GilgoNews.com.
The investigation into the Gilgo Beach murders started more than 11 years ago when Suffolk County Police officers discovered the body of Melissa Barthelemy along Ocean Parkway while searching for Shannan Gilbert.
The remains of 10 people were found in 2010 and 2011 in the weedy sections off Ocean Parkway near Jones Beach. At the time, police said half of the identified victims worked as prostitutes.
Earlier this year, Harrison created the Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force, which includes representatives from the FBI, New York State Police, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office and the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office.
