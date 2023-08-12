Extra Time: New details on Gilgo Beach murders, wildfires in Hawaii

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we have new details on the Gilgo Beach murder investigations and an update on the wildfires that continue to burn in Maui.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New details on the Gilgo Beach murder investigations and wildfires that continue to burn in Maui | Coming up on 'Extra Time' at 6:30 p.m.

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we have new details on the Gilgo Beach murder investigations and an update on the wildfires that continue to burn in Maui.

The family of accused serial killer Rex Heuermann is looking to seek the right for restitution in wake of all the damage caused to the home by investigators looking for clues.

For 12 days, the home in Massapequa Park and surrounding grounds were thoroughly searched. On Friday, lawyers showed pictures of what was left.

Here are the other major headlines from Friday's show:

Teen accused of killing dancer at gas station ID'd after arraignment

The 17-year-old charged with stabbing and killing O'Shae Sibley at a gas station in Brooklyn pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Friday morning. The teenager, Dmitriy Popov, was indicted by a grand jury on murder in the second degree as a hate crime, among other charges, on Thursday afternoon. His attorney said the case is not about hate and his client didn't hurl any hate speech during the July confrontation.

Death toll climbs to 67 in Maui wildfires

Incinerated cars crushed by downed telephone poles. Charred elevator shafts standing as testaments to the burned down apartment buildings they once served. Pools filled with charcoal colored water. Trampolines and children's scooters mangled by the extreme heat. Residents of the Lahaina were being allowed back home on Friday for the first time since wildfires that have killed at least 67 people turned large swaths of the centuries-old town into a hellscape of ashen rubble.

Families unsure of future after vacating buildings in Plainfield

Several apartment buildings in Plainfield, New Jersey were condemned this week over a series of issues. Tenants were told to leave their homes with no notice, many living through gas leaks in hazardous conditions.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.