Girl, 10, crashes mom's SUV while attempting to go to McDonald's

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- A 10-year-old Missouri girl's definitely loving McDonald's. She crashed her mom's SUV Wednesday while trying to make it to the fast food chain, according to KMBC.
Kansas City police say the little girl woke up with a craving for "Mickey D's."
So while her mom slept-- they say she took her mom's SUV for a drive.
Unfortunately, the little girl got lost after a couple of miles.
According to police, she then failed to yield to an oncoming vehicle and crashed.
"She attempted to turn at 12th and Olive," police said, "but since she was an unlicensed 10-year-old, she failed to yield to the Honda coming in the opposite direction."
The little girl was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
