Coronavirus Update New York City: NYC launches sweepstakes to encourage blood donations for holiday season

Mayor Bill de Blasio Tuesday joined the New York Blood Center (NYBC) to unveil GiveBloodNYC. Their goal is to collect 25,000 blood, plasma, and platelet donations throughout the season of giving.
From Thanksgiving through New Year's Eve, officials say New Yorkers will be eligible for one of 50 prizes after they donate blood.
Donors are encouraged to post photos of themselves to spread the word at donor centers and blood drive locations with the hashtag #GiveBloodNYC.
"Giving blood makes a difference," de Blasio said. "It's an easy, meaningful way to give back to your community this holiday season, and I urge New Yorkers to join the fight this month to keep New York City healthy."
The COVID-19 pandemic has created a chronic deficit in blood donations needed for patients in the hospitals served by the New York Blood Center.
Since March, nearly all high schools, colleges, offices and other community groups have had to cancel their blood drives, which has jeopardized 75 percent of the incoming blood supply. New York Blood Center reports that, as of November 30th, the city is at a 3-day blood supply, down from its ideal 7-day supply.
With the city amid another uptick of positive cases, it's more important than ever that New York has an adequate blood supply to support healthcare facilities.
"Throughout this pandemic, the people of this city have stepped up and done what was needed to keep each other healthy," Health Commissioner Dr. Dave A. Chokshi said. "Donating blood is one more way to quite literally give life to our fellow New Yorkers. Schedule appointment today."
How You Can Enter:
- Schedule an appointment at nybc.org/donate to donate at one of New York Blood Center's NYC locations before December 31.
- While you are at the donor center, we encourage you to take a selfie of your visit and tag New York Blood Center on social media with the hashtag #GiveBloodNYC.
- Visit www.nybc.org/givebloodNYC to fill out your entry form.
Every Monday, NYBC will announce 10 winners and prizes on social media and their website. Participants who did not win that week will have their entry rolled over to the following weeks, until the contest is over. One entry per person. Please visit nybc.org/sweepstakes for the full contest rules.
TOP NEWS: Do you need a ticket to see the Rockefeller Christmas tree this year?
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip