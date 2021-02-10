Health & Fitness

Gov. Murphy in quarantine after family member tests positive for COVID-19

TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is voluntarily in quarantine after a family member tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement released Wednesday.

"Per guidance from public health officials, the contact tracing process has begun to notify everyone who may have come into contact with the Governor's family member during the potential infection window," the statement said.

Murphy does not qualify as an exposed close contact, but has canceled in-person events and is voluntarily quarantining out of an abundance of caution.

Murphy tested negative during a regularly-schedule COVID-19 test on Wednesday morning.
"From the beginning, the Governor has taken every precaution to limit the spread of COVID-19. Today's exceedingly cautious steps are part of that ongoing commitment," the statement said.

Murphy was previously in quarantine in October after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus


Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstrentonhealthnew jersey newscoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakgovernor phil murphy
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Citi Field opens for vaccinations; mayor tours facility
Dems call Trump 'inciter in chief' of Capitol attack: LIVE
Bruce Springsteen faces drunken driving charge in NJ
More snow, bitter cold over the next few days
Sanitation workers' quick thinking praised in kidnapping rescue
Arenas can reopen in NY at 10% capacity starting Feb 23
Oscars will be held at 'multiple locations' this year
Show More
CDC study finds two masks are better than one vs. COVID-19
COVID Updates: FDA expands emergency use for Eli Lilly treatment
NFL writer Terez Paylor of Yahoo dies unexpectedly at age 37
3 people stranded on uninhabited Bahamas island for 33 days rescued
Skier mauled by bear, rescued by Coast Guard
More TOP STORIES News