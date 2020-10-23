NJ Gov. Murphy to stay isolated, continues to discourage inter-state travel

Murphy told 1010 WINS that he will be tested on Saturday and again on Monday "before I start seeing people again."
Until then, he's "all virtual, quarantining at home."
Murphy said was at a beer garden in Hoboken with his wife and a half dozen friends Saturday night, sitting at a table outside. He said they had contact with one of the staff members who tested positive, Deputy Chief of Staff for Intergovernmental Affairs Mike Delamater, for "at most 15 minutes."
Everyone at the table has gotten tested, with zero positive tests to the best of his knowledge, he said.
The two staff members who tested positive "are doing fine, thank God," said Murphy, who added he is asymptomatic and not taking any proactive medications.
Coming off March kidney surgery and given his age and gender, Murphy said he was already taking precautions, which extend to home when the children are around.
"We keep the windows open, we eat outside whenever we can, and we wear masks if we are in close contact," he said. "Let's hope it doesn't get below freezing too soon."
Murphy walked away from a news conference at Camden County Community College Monday after learning of the first positive test for COVID-19.
Murphy tested negative Monday and Wednesday, as did his wife, Tammy Murphy. Then came word of the second positive test.
"This afternoon, Daniel Bryan, Senior Advisor to the Governor for Strategic Communications, tested positive for COVID-19," the governor's office said in a statement. "He took the test out of an abundance of caution and remains asymptomatic. The contact tracing process is underway, and anyone, including members of press, believed to have exposure as defined by CDC guidelines will be notified."
Murphy apologized for leaving Wednesday's briefing earlier than expected.
"I will now unfortunately have to take myself off the field," Murphy said. "I cannot ask President Trump not to come to Bedminster and have me sit here. I have no symptoms. Again, I tested negative on Monday, but i got to go take myself at least off the field and get tested again today. As you all know, if I was with someone Saturday night and got tested Sunday morning, that doesn't really tell you a lot," he said. "You've got to wait and see if there wasn't any incubating."
Meantime, the governor did make an urgent plea to residents to avoid traveling out of the state as it deals with a troubling uptick in coronavirus cases.
The state is now reporting 1,182 new cases and the positivity rate is now up to 5.28%. In North Jersey, the numbers are worse with positivity of 6.15%.
