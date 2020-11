Guardian Angels to patrol New York City streets on election night

EMBED >More News Videos Mike Marza reports on the protests over the death of Walter Wallace Jr. turned violent in Brooklyn Tuesday night, resulting in more than two dozen arrests, a police officer hurt and multiple police vehicles damaged.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Guardian Angels say they will be out on the streets on election night to protect neighborhoods from possible riots and looting.Guardian Angels President and Founder Curtis Sliwa was joined by dozens on Saturday when he announced increased patrols of New York City streets in anticipation of unrest following the Presidential Election."We anticipate like a lot of New Yorkers that one side or the other may not be happy with the outcome of November 3rd ... but more importantly there are looters and thugs with no political identity who may take advantage of the situation and riot and loot again," Sliwa said.There has been a growing fear among New York City residents and business owners that the elections may lead to vandalism, looting and rioting as was seen in the city in mid-June.This past week, protests over the police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia led to vandalized storefronts and looting.In response, many Manhattan businesses began boarding up their stores over the weekend.Some New York City buildings have hired armed guards to stand watch to ensure safety and security.----------