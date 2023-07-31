NY officials outline Gun Violence Prevention Task Force Blueprint

CIVIC CENTER, Manhattan (WABC) -- Mayor Adams is unveiling the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force Blueprint on Monday morning.

Adams will be joined by Governor Kathy Hochul and police officials to discuss their approach to tackling gun violence.

The blueprint uses a public health and community development approach to address the causes of gun violence.

The GVPTF was established by Adams in June 2022, and co chaired by First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright and A.T. Mitchell, founder of Man Up! Inc.

More than 20 city agencies took part, including the NYPD.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.