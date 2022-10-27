New York City, Jersey City make top 10 list for best cities to celebrate Halloween

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Halloween is around the corner and WalletHub put a list of the best cities to celebrate the spooky holiday.

And guess what? New York City takes the top spot as the best city for Halloween!

San Francisco and Miami round out the top three, with Jersey City ranked 7th.

The rankings are based on friendliness toward trick-or-treaters, Halloween activities, and finally, the weather.

WalletHub estimates Americans will spend about $10.6 billion on Halloween this year.

That includes expenses for decorations, treats, and costumes.

Halloween is just a few days away! Submit photos of your costumes or spooky displays and they could end up on Eyewitness News.

ALSO READ | Dogs show off their Halloween best in annual NYC parade

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip