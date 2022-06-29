Travel

TSA warns of 'alarmingly large volume' of guns, ammo seized at Newark Airport

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Concern over what it calls "an alarmingly large volume of ammunition and guns" showing up at Newark Liberty International Airport's security checkpoints prompted the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to hold a special news conference Wednesday, ahead of the busy July Fourth holiday travel weekend.

The briefing, conducted jointly with Port Authority Police, showcased the surprisingly wide variety of weapons that TSA agents have prevented from being carried onto flights in recent months.

Officials also walked through an overview of what happens when a traveler brings a gun to a security checkpoint and the penalties involved.

Passengers are only allowed to transport firearms in checked bags after declaring the weapon and packing it according to protocol.



Loaded weapons are not allowed.

In 2020, TSA agents found 3,257 firearms on passengers or in carry-on luggage nationwide, and about 83% of those guns were loaded.

Last November, a Florida man was arrested at the airport after a TSA agent found a handgun in his carry-on bag.

