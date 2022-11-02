Handyman David Bonola pleads guilty in death of Queens mother stabbed more than 55 times

David Bonola, 44, was arrested and arraigned in the gruesome murder of Orsolya Gaal, a mother of two whose body was found in a duffel bag in Queens. Jim Dolan has the details.

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- The handyman accused of stabbing a woman to death and stuffing her body into a hockey bag plead guilty to manslaughter Wednesday morning.

Forty-four-year-old David Bonola appeared in Queens Criminal court and plead guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the death of 55-year-old Orsolya Gaal.

"This heinous killing devastated an entire family, left two boys without a mother, and horrified the surrounding community," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. "I want to thank my prosecutors for their exhaustive efforts in securing this plea. In pleading guilty, the defendant has accepted responsibility and is being held fully accountable for his criminal actions. We express our sincerest condolences to the victim's family and hope that today's plea will allow them to begin to heal."

Bonola and Orsolya Gaal had an off-and-on "intimate affair" for two years before he stabbed her to death, stuffed her body in a duffel bag, and dragged it to a location beneath the Jackie Robinson Parkway, "leaving a bloody trail through the streets of Forest Hills," the NYPD said Thursday.

Bonola arrived in the United States 21 years ago and was described as a handyman who had performed work at Gaal's house beginning two years ago.

He showed up at Gaal's home late one night in April to speak to her about their relationship, according to police.

There were no signs of forced entry, and police say he was either let in or used a key hidden inside a barbecue.

At some point, Bonola and Gaal began arguing, and he pulled a knife and stabbed her "ruthlessly and brutally" over 55 times, Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

Gaal's youngest son was upstairs unaware of what was going on at the time.

"We believe that the relationship that Mr. Bonola had with our victim was an intimate type relationship, and this is stemmed to be a domestic type of dispute that they were having over their intimate relationship," NYPD Queens North Homicide Lt. Timothy Thompson said. "They started to get into just regular domestic issues that seem to occur between them."

Surveillance video showed Bonola rolling the duffel bag that contained Gaal's body down the street just before daybreak.

He disposed of the body near Forest Park in Queens and fled through the park where investigators discovered his jacket.

Later that week, Bonola approached officers and voluntarily agreed to go to the 112 Precinct.

Bonola will be sentenced to 25 years in prison.

