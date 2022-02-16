Dobbs Ferry teen leads student club on mission to combat hunger

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11536312" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A large focus for Saving Active Hearts is helping schools implement a cardiac emergency response plan. Darla Miles has more.

DOBBS FERRY, Westchester County (WABC) -- A 16-year-old Dobbs Ferry student is leading her peers on a mission to combat hunger.Hanna Schiciano and her classmates at the Masters School in Dobbs Ferry are living the school's mission by being "powers for good" after the determined junior started the Feeding Westchester at Masters club and recently collected $1,000 in gift cards from local grocery stores to purchase food for Meals-4-Kids, an initiative of the Feeding Westchester organization that supports children facing food insecurity in the county.Schiciano, of Goldens Bridge, is no stranger to giving back to the organization.This past year, Schiciano raised more than $12,000 for Feeding Westchester through her ongoing sales of baked goods and yard signs.By starting a club at school, she was able to mobilize more help and raise more awareness for a cause she takes very seriously."This volunteer work is exactly what Masters encourages all its students to do," she said. "To be a power for good in the world, and that's a very powerful message to me."The school club has volunteered monthly at the Mount Kisco Interfaith Food Pantry, and on Wednesday afternoon, the 15 club members -- led by co-presidents Schiciano and Maddy Israel -- were packing 500 breakfast bags for children in need.Area supermarkets, including Stop & Shop, Decicco & Sons, Decicco Family Market, Foodtown and Target, generously donated to the cause."There is no vaccine to alleviate hunger," Schiciano said. "By packing these bags, we will be able to support a lot of kids in need and help them be not hungry. Because that's something that nobody should have to face."The Masters School is an independent day and boarding school for grades 5 to 12 in Dobbs Ferry.----------