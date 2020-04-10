coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Businesses impacted by COVID gear up for 'Harlem Serves Up!' event

COVID-19 News and Information
By and Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On Saturday, WABC-TV Channel 7 will air a one-hour fundraiser special entitled 'Harlem Serves Up!' supported by Humana at 7 p.m. for organizations supporting the neighborhood's residents during the pandemic.

The event will also promote businesses in Harlem, like Brian Washington-Palmer's new restaurant Ruby's Vintage.

"The buzz got out to the neighborhood, it was discovering us and then bam," Washington-Palmer said. "Helping small businesses stay open, especially restaurants, it brings that life to the neighborhood. It lets people know you're there for them and people can meet and greet and wave and you don't feel as alone."

Brian is a part of Harlem Park to Park, a collective of 250 plus businesses.

The organization spearheaded an effort to bring one of the Black Lives Matter street murals to the neighborhood.

'Harlem Serves Up!' will once again celebrate just how resilient the Harlem community is.

"We have been this support base that, I feel, is going to be our sort of secret sauce to ensure that we survive as a culinary community here in Harlem. So, Saturday is really going to shine a light on how special our village really is," Harlem Park to Park Executive Director Nikoa Evans-Hendricks said.

Celeb chefs join 'Harlem Serves Up!' fundraiser to air on WABC-TV Saturday
EMBED More News Videos

Chefs and restaurateurs will headline a one-hour fundraiser special entitled "Harlem Serves Up!" on WABC-TV Channel 7 at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 18.



The event will also provide funding to Citymeals on Wheels, which, since early March, has delivered more than one million meals to seniors in New York City including more than 84,000 in Harlem.

"We have delivered almost a year's worth of meals in just four months," Citymeals On WheelsExecutive DirectorBeth Shapiro said.

The organization is playing an even bigger role right now as seniors are encouraged to stay home.

"We've been able to make sure that they're getting home-delivered meals and we're determined to make sure they do throughout this pandemic," Shapiro said.

WATCH THE SERIES: EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 6 below)
EMBED More News Videos

Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:


COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

7 On Your Side Investigates: Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
EMBED More News Videos

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.



REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed

Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityharlemmanhattancoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirusharlem eatup!hospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthharlem food festivalhospitalcommunitynyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
7 On Your Side: Traveling nurses recall 'medical war zone' during COVID pandemic
COVID Updates: No new indoor activities for NYC's Phase 4
Brooklyn man who made Oscar shine dies from COVID-19
COVID Updates: NYC eyes Phase 4 reopening while Walmart masks up
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | 1 dead, 3 injured in Manhattan scaffolding collapse: FDNY
NY cracks down on bars, restaurants as many defy reopening rules
Brooklyn man who made Oscar shine dies from COVID-19
3 arrested after officers find firearms, chemicals in NY home
COVID Updates: No new indoor activities for NYC's Phase 4
Community helps Bridgeport barber replace stolen equipment
NYPD Chief Monahan: 'Hate of police' reason for spike in violence
Show More
7 On Your Side: Traveling nurses recall 'medical war zone' during COVID pandemic
'No justice, no closure' say families of limo crash victims 5 years later
CDC extends US ban on cruise ships through September
President Trump rolls back environmental regulations to speed up big projects
More TOP STORIES News