Authorities continue search for 5-year-old boy who fell in Harlem River

RANDALL'S ISLAND, New York City (WABC) -- The search continues Sunday for a young boy who fell into the Harlem River.

On Saturday, divers spent hours on frantically searching for the five-year-old after he fell into the river while climbing a tree.

The incident happened where the Harlem River and Bronx Kill meet at Randall's Island just after 2:30 p.m.

Witnesses say the boy and his family were at Field 6 in Randall's Island Park for his brother's soccer practice. The first big game was Sunday, but as the kids practiced, the little boy, police say, got distracted and began climbing a tree close to the water in the Bronx Kill. At some point, the boy lost his grip, fell into the water and was quickly swept away.

He was last seen just downriver as the current carried him westbound.

Sources say some adults who were at the soccer practice, jumped in the water after the boy, but they were unable to get to him. The adults had to be rescued themselves.

"I looked and heard screaming and saw parents going in the water," soccer coach Luis Ramos said. "The two parents went in the water, and one more parent, and so I went looking and I called the police. I said, 'Let me call in just to see what they say.' And that was it we couldn't find him anymore. The last thing I saw was a little arm sticking out."

Searchers scoured the park on land, aided by an NYPD helicopter overhead while boats and divers searched the water.

Divers suspended their search Saturday night, but continue their search Sunday.

