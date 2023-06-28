The NYPD is searching for the man who drew swastikas on the Queens Public LIbrary.

Man wanted for drawing several swastikas on Queens library

SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Police are looking for the man who drew several swastikas on a Queens public library.

It happened on Friday, May 5 at 4:15 p.m. at the Sunnyside Branch of the Queens Public Library on Greenpoint Avenue.

After drawing the swastikas, the man ran off.

No one was injured.

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Anti-Semitic attacks are down 23.80% as of June 25 with 112 incidents this year versus 147 at this point last year.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

