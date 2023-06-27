Police are searching for a man riding a moped in connection with an alleged hate crime in Brooklyn.

Police search for man on moped in Williamsburg hate crime investigation

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a moped-riding man in connection with a hate crime investigation in Brooklyn.

The man is accused of attacking a 77-year-old man on Broadway in Williamsburg at around 5:25 p.m. on Monday.

He allegedly threw a cutting instrument at him, hitting him in the face, while making anti-Jewish statements.

He then took off on the moped.

The victim was treated by EMS at the scene.

The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | NYC gets $25M for e-bike charging stations, seeking to prevent deadly battery fires

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.