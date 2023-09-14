Three men were arrested in connection with the destruction of a Pride flag display near the Stonewall National Monument.

3 men charged in connection with destruction of Pride flags in Greenwich Village

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Lower Manhattan (WABC) -- Three men are now facing charges in connection with the destruction of Pride flags back in June.

Broken and damaged rainbow flags were found on the ground at the Stonewall National Monument over the summer.

ALSO READ | Houston Rockets guard accused of assaulting former WNBA player girlfriend at NYC hotel: police

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, April 7, 2023 AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

One of the first incidents happened on June 10 at around 3 a.m. at the site on Christopher Street in Greenwich Village.

A few days later, even more flags had been broken and thrown on the ground. Officials say dozens were destroyed by suspects seen on surveillance video.

Authorities say 25-year-old Patrick Murphy was arrested in August. Now, Jackson Randall and Charles Hyder have also been arrested.

All three suspects are charged with criminal mischief as a hate crime, authorities said.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.