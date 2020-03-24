Coronavirus Updates: 129 members of NYPD, 46 members of FDNY have COVID-19

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There are now 12,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York City, which include those on the frontlines in the NYPD and the FDNY.FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro says 46 members have tested positive for COVID-19.Two members are hospitalized, and none are believed to have caught the virus while working, but an investigation continues into how they contracted the virus."It's very personal. Each and every day I get a report, the numbers climb," Nigro said. "I don't know what the number will be, but I do know it will climb considerably higher."Additionally, the NYPD has also seen a rise in cases. As of Monday evening, there are now 129 members that have tested positive for the virus."We are the epicenter of this crisis," Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday during his daily briefing.url HREF="https://abc7ny.com/coronavirus/" TARGET="" REL=""