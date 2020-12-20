coronavirus new york city

1st residents at NY nursing homes get COVID-19 vaccine as rollout begins

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Hundreds of nursing homes across New York began administering COVID-19 vaccinations to residents and staff Monday, and the first doses of the newly authorized Moderna vaccine are expected to arrive in New York City.

Health officials say New York City is vaccinating at twice the pace of the rest of the country, with 42% of vaccine doses having been administered in New York City, over double the national average of 19%.

"Hope is on the horizon in New York City," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "We are moving full steam ahead to get out healthcare workers and nursing homes the vaccines they need to win the battle against the virus once and for all."

Kelley Dixon 78, lives at the Hebrew Home at Riverdale and was the first up to receive Pfizer's vaccine. Over the next three days, 600 doses will be administered, and for many, it will get them one step closer to normalcy.

For Dixon, a grandfather, it means taking occasional trips off-campus.

"I don't know what the world looks like anymore," he said. "And I'm anxious to see that.'

ALSO READ | Panel votes to put people 75 and older, essential workers next in line for COVID-19 vaccine
EMBED More News Videos

Pallets of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines are being shipped from an Olive Branch, Mississippi distribution center this morning.


During the early days of the pandemic, it is believed 54 residents died at the Hebrew Home of Riverdale, but there have not been any positive cases since June. Now with the vaccine actually there, president and CEO Daniel Reingold says it's a huge relief.

"Our residents are so excited that the possibility of hugging a loved one is going to be coming sooner than later," he said.

The vaccinations began at 10 a.m., with a team of six pharmacists from Walgreens going room by room. Staff from CVS will do the same at other facilities.
EMBED More News Videos

78-year-old Kelley Dixon lives at the Hebrew Home at Riverdale and will be first up to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.


"We have a full complement of physicians, as well as a full nursing staff," Reinggold said. "We will follow pharmacists from resident to resident."

Staff will also watch for any possible side effects from the vaccine.

The Hebrew Home of Riverdale is one of 618 long-term care facilities in New York that enrolled in the program. Officials tell Eyewitness News the vaccine is not required yet, but that so far, everyone is on board. They believe the benefits far outweigh the risks.

Dixon says he considers it an honor, and credits scientists for getting this far.

ALSO READ | NYC's first COVID vaccine recipients provide health update
EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News checked in with some of the first recipients of the COVID vaccine in New York to see how they are feeling and if there were any side effects.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Coronavirus by zip code - New York City


COVID Vaccine Calculator: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityriverdalebronxcoronavirus new york citynursing homevaccinesmedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalhealth carenyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Live Updates: 4 million cases, 50,000 deaths in US in Dec.
NYC authorities shut down illegal club with 160 people inside
COVID Live Updates: Moderna vaccine doses to be shipped to NY Sunday
COVID Live Updates: Indoor dining, museums to shut down in nation's capital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Live Updates: 4 million cases, 50,000 deaths in US in Dec.
When could Americans see the $600 direct stimulus payment?
Man out $23K after waiting too long to report stolen money, bank says
Cuomo asking airlines to add NY to list of countries requiring tests
Biden to receive COVID-19 vaccine: LIVE
Accelerant found at site of NYC fire that killed 3, injured 4
NJ extends public health emergency, changes date for special elections
Show More
Carbon monoxide incident sends 13 to the hospital in Queens
Police ID man wanted for questioning in shooting of girl, dad on Halloween night
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
Christmas star: Jupiter, Saturn to form bright 'double planet'
Fire truck slams into children's clothing store
More TOP STORIES News