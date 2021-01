Coronavirus Update New York City: 5 NYC vaccination sites to open, including two 24-hour locations

EMBED >More News Videos Naveen Dhaliwal has the latest on New York's plan to expand vaccination eligibility in the state.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In the push to end the coronavirus pandemic, New York City is opening five new vaccination centers Sunday, and not a moment too soon.The latest positivity rate across the city is over 6.5%.The efforts could help change the trend, with some of the vaccination sites even open 24 hours a day.The two mega sites opening Sunday -- one at the Brooklyn Army Terminal in Sunset Park and the other is the Bathgate Contract Postal Station in the Bronx -- will be open to limited hours (1 p.m. to 6 p.m.) this afternoon and start 24-hour, 7 days a week operations at 10 a.m. Monday. This is all reservations-only.On Saturday, the city's health commissioner gave a tour of one of three community vaccination hubs at a high school in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.When the vaccine becomes available to the general public, they will be able to vaccinate up to 2,000 people a day.Twelve community locations will be open by the end of the week. They are by appointment-only on the city's websites for eligible groups which right now includes healthcare workers and nursing home residents and staff.Starting Monday, that expands to seniors over 75, teachers and transit workers.By the end of the week, the city will have 160 vaccination sites open in total, in all of the five boroughs.The three other boroughs will get their own 24/7 sites in the coming weeks.- The third hub will open in Queens at the Queens Theater the week of Jan. 19- The fourth on Staten Island at Empire Outlets the week after Jan. 19- The fifth in Manhattan at La Marqueta in the first week of FebruaryGovernor Andrew Cuomo estimates with the available vaccine, it will be April before everyone in the eligible groups who want a vaccine will be able to get one.Those qualified can register for a vaccine on the city's website . Starting on Monday, a phone-in reservation system will also be up and running.