Coronavirus News: 5,000th COVID-19 patient released from Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health celebrated the 5,000th COVID-19 discharge across its hospitals.
The patient had spent 26 days at JFK Medical Center in Edison where he had been put on a ventilator.
He has now made a full recovery.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Coronavirus cases by NJ county