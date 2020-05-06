coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: 5,000th COVID-19 patient released from Hackensack Meridian Health

By Eyewitness News
EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Amid so much tragedy during this pandemic, there also continues to be a reason to celebrate.

Hackensack Meridian Health celebrated the 5,000th COVID-19 discharge across its hospitals.

The patient had spent 26 days at JFK Medical Center in Edison where he had been put on a ventilator.

He has now made a full recovery.

