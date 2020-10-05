Coronavirus News: Mayor proposes shutdown of nonessential businesses, schools in 9 New York City ZIP codes

Calling it a difficult day, de Blasio announced the proposal Sunday in an effort to get a handle on spikes of coronavirus throughout certain neighborhoods and stop the spread.
While he will still need the state's support, he has proposed shutting down all nonessential businesses and schools starting Wednesday for nine ZIP codes in NYC with above 3% testing positivity for seven consecutive days.
Earlier Sunday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a state effort to bolster COVID-regulation enforcement in 20 "hot spot" ZIP codes around the state. There was no word yet from Cuomo on de Blasio's proposal.
The closure will include both public and private schools and day care as well as indoor and outdoor dining.
Restaurants would once again only be allowed to do delivery and to-go service.
"The goal here is to prevent the spread the goal here is to do everything we can to stop something bigger from happening right now," de Blasio said.
If approved, the proposal would mark a disappointing rewind, as the mayor called it, after New Yorkers enjoyed a summer with less spread of the virus and had only recently celebrated the return of students to in-person learning in classrooms.
Churches and houses of worship are not yet part of the closure plan and will remain open with restrictions, the mayor said.
The New York City Health Department continues to track four concerning clusters of COVID-19 cases in Southern Brooklyn, Williamsburg, Central Queens and Far Rockaway. The mayor said the nine neighborhoods of concern have been above 3% positivity for seven straight days.
The mayor estimates there are well over half a million residents that will be impacted by the closures, as well as about 100 public schools and 200 private schools.
The neighborhoods of concern include:
Far Rockaway
- Edgemere/Far Rockaway -- 11691
Southern Brooklyn
-Gravesend/Homecrest -- 11223
- Midwood -- 11230
- Borough Park -- 11219
- Bensonhurst/Mapleton -- 11204
- Gerritsen Beach/Homecrest/ Sheepshead Bay -- 11229
- Flatlands/Midwood -- 11210
Central Queens
- Kew Gardens -- 11415
- Kew Gardens Hills/Pomonok -- 11367
The restrictions will be in place for either 14 days or 28 days, depending on how long the ZIP codes remain under 3% positivity.
This plan averts a looming court fight with the United Federation of Teachers, which has been calling for a plan to close the more than 80 public schools in these neighborhoods.
"We have seen very little coronavirus activity in our schools ... this is not because we have seen a lot of coronavirus activity in our schools, this is out of an abundance of caution," de Blasio said.
The teachers' union released a statement Sunday afternoon in support of the plan:
"This is the right decision, one that helps protect our schools, our neighborhoods, and ultimately our city," said Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers.
An additional 11 ZIP codes are also being closely monitored and are areas of concern.
"These 11 zip codes have not yet reached a level of 3% positivity for at least seven consecutive days, but they are edging up toward that level and we are concerned, so again in these areas we're going to go in all these areas, the original nine I mentioned and these 11 ZIP codes we're going to do a huge amount of ongoing outreach," de Blasio said.
High-risk activities like gyms and outdoor pools will be closed in these 11 areas of concern, but schools will remain open. The mayor said it is possible that some of those 11 neighborhoods could eventually be included to the list of closures, depending on the communities' responses.
The 11 ZIP codes include:
Bedford-Stuyvesant (West)/Clinton Hill/Fort Greene -- 11205
East Williamsburg/ Williamsburg -- 11211; 11249
Brighton Beach/Manhattan Beach/Sheepshead Bay-- 11235
Bergen Beach/Flatlands/Marine Park/Mill Basin --11234
Crown Heights (East) -- 11213
Kensington/Windsor Terrace--11218
Rego Park -- 11374
Fresh Meadows/Hillcrest --11366
Hillcrest/Jamaica Estates/Jamaica Hills-- 11432
Auburndale/Fresh Meadows/Pomonok/Utopia -- 11365
The mayor says the plan goes into effect Wednesday because it requires state approval and the neighborhoods need time to prepare.
De Blasio said the city will be holding intensive talks with the Cuomo administration over the next day.
