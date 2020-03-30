Health & Fitness

Coronavirus Update: Abbott Industries molecular COVID-19 test gets results in minutes

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- It could be a game changer in COVID 19 testing: A company with offices in the Tri-State area received emergency authorization from the FDA for a test that could get results back in a matter of minutes.

Up until now, most of the old machines used to process samples of the tests took hours, and due to backlogs, patients can wait up to a week to get those results back.

In a rare move, the FDA gave emergency approval to Abbott Laboratories to start using a smaller machine called "ID NOW" that can generate positive results in five minutes and a negative result in as little as 13 minutes.

"That enables the health care provider to see a patient, diagnose a patient and take the necessary interventions in a very short amount of time," said Gavin Cloherty, head of Infectious Disease Research for Abbott's diagnostics business.

Unlike most testing machines that are large, the new testing device is about the size of a toaster and can be used in more places like doctor offices and urgent care centers.

The company said it is ramping up production and will be delivering 50,000 tests a day.

"This new rapid test is an incredibly important tool," said Peter Pitts, a former FDA commissioner.

Pitts said it would improve testing, and the devices will be shipped to health care workers across the New York area this week.

"If you're in the doctor's office, it will be positive or negative relatively quickly, and your doctor can then tell you how to move forward in helping you address the disease," he said.

The test will not only help identify those who have the virus but those who don't.

It will allow those essential workers, like doctors and nurses, who test negative to get back to work.

"It can take the thousands of people who are coming out through the other end of the tunnel to come back to work and help get our economy driving again who aren't contagious," Pitts said.

Pitts also said the most important thing people can do right now is to stay home.

He urges those who are healthy and who have minor symptoms to self-isolate to prevent the virus from spreading.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions
Where are the testing centers
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citynew yorkcoronavirus new york cityfdacoronavirus testingcoronaviruscoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1,200 dead in NY and worst is yet to come, Cuomo warns
Positive cases of coronavirus increase by more than 500 in CT
8 dead of coronavirus at New Jersey nursing home
First minor among new deaths due to coronavirus in NYC
Pastor arrested after holding packed church service
Macy's to furlough most of its workforce
Trump defends extending coronavirus distancing guidelines as spread continues
Show More
Tragedy at nursing home among latest NJ deaths
MTA announces 5 worker deaths due to coronavirus
Trump shaken by scenes from Elmhurst Hospital
NYC to fine social distancing violations
Long Island surpasses 13,000 cases of coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News