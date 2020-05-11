coronavirus long island

'American Idol' judge Lionel Richie virtually surprises Long Island doctor

NEW HYDE PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- A Long Island doctor got the surprise of a lifetime from one of the American Idol judges.

American Idol judge Lionel Richie stunned Dr. Nathalie Douge on a Zoom call to thank her for her hard work.

Almost all of Dr. Douge's patients at Long Island Jewish Medical Center have COVID-19.

Good Morning America interviewed the doctor, her family and patients about their reactions in the video player above.

