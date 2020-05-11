'American Idol' judge Lionel Richie virtually surprises Long Island doctor

American Idol judge Lionel Richie stunned Dr. Nathalie Douge on a Zoom call to thank her for her hard work.
Almost all of Dr. Douge's patients at Long Island Jewish Medical Center have COVID-19.
Good Morning America interviewed the doctor, her family and patients about their reactions in the video player above.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus