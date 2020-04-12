Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: Bill Ritter announces his recovery from COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On Up Close, Bill Ritter discusses his recovery from coronavirus and speaks with U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, and ABC Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton.

Segment 1 featuring Senator Schumer is above.

Segment 2: Nassau County Executive Laura Curran
EMBED More News Videos

Bill Ritter speaks with Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.



Segement 3: ABC Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Jen Ashton speaks with Bill Ritter on where we stand in the fight against COVID-19.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE





See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalcoronavirushospitalup closehospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Yonkers police officer dies of coronavirus
Paterson police officer dies from COVID-19 complications
Cuomo, de Blasio still at odds over NYC schools
Rate of increase slows in NYC, medical supplies mostly sufficient for week ahead
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Post-Easter storm could lash NYC area with 70 MPH winds, heavy rains
6th straight day with more than 700 deaths in New York state
Cuomo, de Blasio still at odds over NYC schools
NJ death toll climbs to 2,350, with over 60,000 confirmed cases
Rate of increase slows in NYC, medical supplies mostly sufficient for week ahead
NYC to open new testing sites in hard-hit communities
Paterson police officer dies from COVID-19 complications
Show More
Andrea Bocelli streams Easter performance from empty Duomo of Milan
LI doctors test combination drug therapy in fighting COVID-19
Grieving The Lost: Tri-State residents who died of COVID-19
Pope celebrates joy of Easter amid sorrow of virus pandemic
Easter Mass from the Brooklyn Diocese
More TOP STORIES News