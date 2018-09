BREAST CANCER: SURPRISING DISCOVERIES - RESOURCES

On Saturday, October 6th, WABC-TV will air a Special entitled "Breast Cancer: Surprising Discoveries" at 7:30PM, EDT. (Also to be re-run Sun. 10/7 at 5:30am). Hosted by Eyewitness News Anchor, Diana Williams, the Special brings you survivors who encounter some surprising twists and turns on the road to diagnosis & recovery. This year marks WABC's twenty-fourth year of working with the American Cancer Society.Here are resources featured in our special half hour.American Cancer Society800-227-2345NewYork-PresbyterianNewYork-Presbyterian David H. Koch CenterBreast Imaging: 212-746-6000Breast Center: 646-962-2330New York Empire Dragons203-247-4616Young Survival Coalition877-972-1011NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia Univ. Med. CenterBreast Oncology: 212-305-5098Breast Surgery: 212-305-9676Montefiore Health System718-862-8840Albert Einstein Cancer Center718-430-2302Murray Hill Radiology212-686-4440Overlook Medical Center, NJ800-247-9580Atlantic Medical Group, NJMount Sinai Health System212-241-6500RMA (Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York)212-756-5777FORCE (Facing Our Risk of Cancer Empowered)Toll-free Helpline: 866-288-RISK (7475)People Living with CancerPatient Info., American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)SHARE844-ASK-SHARE (275-7427)212-382-2111