BREAST CANCER: SURPRISING DISCOVERIES - RESOURCES

WABC-TV, Saturday, October 6th, 7:30pm-8:00pm
On Saturday, October 6th, WABC-TV will air a Special entitled "Breast Cancer: Surprising Discoveries" at 7:30PM, EDT. (Also to be re-run Sun. 10/7 at 5:30am). Hosted by Eyewitness News Anchor, Diana Williams, the Special brings you survivors who encounter some surprising twists and turns on the road to diagnosis & recovery. This year marks WABC's twenty-fourth year of working with the American Cancer Society.

Here are resources featured in our special half hour.
RESOURCES SEEN IN OUR SPECIAL HALF HOUR:

American Cancer Society
Cancer.org
800-227-2345

NewYork-Presbyterian
nyp.org/cancer

NewYork-Presbyterian David H. Koch Center
Breast Imaging: 212-746-6000
Breast Center: 646-962-2330

New York Empire Dragons
EmpireDragonsNYC.com
203-247-4616

Young Survival Coalition
YoungSurvival.org
877-972-1011

NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia Univ. Med. Center

Breast Oncology: 212-305-5098
Breast Surgery: 212-305-9676

Montefiore Health System
Montefiore.org/cancer
718-862-8840

Albert Einstein Cancer Center
Einstein.yu.edu/centers/cancer
718-430-2302

Murray Hill Radiology
MurrayHillRadiology.com
212-686-4440

Overlook Medical Center, NJ
AtlanticHealth.org/Overlook
800-247-9580
Atlantic Medical Group, NJ
AtlanticMedicalGroupNJ.org

Mount Sinai Health System
MountSinai.org
212-241-6500

RMA (Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York)
RMAny.com
212-756-5777

FORCE (Facing Our Risk of Cancer Empowered)
FacingOurRisk.org
Toll-free Helpline: 866-288-RISK (7475)

People Living with Cancer
Patient Info., American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)
plwc.org

SHARE
ShareCancerSupport.org
844-ASK-SHARE (275-7427)
212-382-2111
