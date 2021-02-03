Coronavirus News: Catering halls to reopen in Nassau County as COVID cases decrease

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10257198" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nina Pineda reports on those still waiting for unemployment benefits in New Jersey.

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Nassau County officials announced Wednesday they are reopening catering halls as the number of coronavirus cases goes down.With Governor Andrew Cuomo's announcement last week about weddings being able to start in mid-March with no more than 150 guests and COVID testing, there is a light at the end of the tunnel at places like the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury.County Executive Laura Curran says she hopes the state provides even more reopening guidance.Curran says she believes it should include Bat Mitzvahs, Sweet Sixteens and other social events.