coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: Coney Island cancels annual polar bear plunge due to COVID pandemic

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- With ongoing concerns regarding mass gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Coney Island Polar Bear Club announced their decision to cancel what would have been the 117th annual tradition of the New Year's Day plunge.

"While we are deeply disappointed that our great New Year's tradition will not be taking place in 2021, we know this is the right decision to make for the health and safety of our members, thousands of attendees, and tens of thousands of spectators who show up for this event every January 1st," said Dennis Thomas, President of the Coney Island Polar Bear Club. "We will be back bigger and stronger in 2022. Until then, we urge all our former and future participants to help us continue to support non-profits in the Coney Island community by clicking on the link below."

Officials say in an effort to keep the inspiration behind the event possible, the Coney Island Polar Bear Club and the Alliance for Coney Island have opened a fundraising platform in hopes that its dedicated plungers will still consider donating to help the Coney Island community this holiday season.

"While supporters of Coney Island may not be able to plunge into the Mighty Atlantic this year, they can show their commitment by purchasing 2021 Coney Island Polar Bear memorabilia and making a donation to www.PolarBearClub.org to help ensure the growth and livelihood of this iconic destination and neighborhood," the press release read.

Despite freezing temperatures last year, The Coney Island Polar Bear Club says the plunge helped raise over $85,000 which benefited local community nonprofits like the New York Aquarium, the Coney Island History Project, Coney Island USA and more.

Raised funds will help support educational programming, local cultural institutions and free public events such as Friday Night Fireworks, as well as assist small businesses in the Coney Island community as they cope with the unprecedented issues they are facing caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

ALSO READ | Video shows bridge made for wildlife in use by coyotes, bears and mountain lions
EMBED More News Videos

Southern California officials have announced plans for a highway overpass for wildlife, saying that they aim to break ground in 2021. ABC7 has obtained some preview footage of what it might look like from Utah's equivalent "Critter Bridge."



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Coronavirus by zip code - New York City

Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley

Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityconey islandbrooklyncoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkpolar plungecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Live Updates: US braces for post-Thanksgiving surge
NYC to reopen schools with new COVID testing plan
Bar that declared itself 'autonomous zone' skirting shutdown by not charging customers
NYC to reopen schools, even as COVID spread intensifies
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Tornado watch for parts of NJ
Cuomo unveils 5 strategies as COVID hospitalizations climb
Nurses at NY hospital set to go on strike as COVID cases spike
NJ increases restrictions on outdoor gatherings, youth sports
What to know about seeing the Rockefeller Christmas tree this year
COVID Live Updates: US braces for post-Thanksgiving surge
Passenger ejected when speeding car runs red light
Show More
Beware of these popular game console scams
NYC to reopen schools with new COVID testing plan
Man uses lottery winnings to feed families on Thanksgiving
Flames shoot from windows in Upper Manhattan fire
Arizona certifies Biden's victory over Trump
More TOP STORIES News